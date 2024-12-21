For the Motherland: Igor Shesterkin beats the Dallas Stars 3-1

The Dallas Stars took on the New York Rangers tonight at the American Airlines Center. Two of the top goaltenders in the league got the start tonight, and the goaltender matchup exceeded expectations. Both goaltenders made highlight save after save to keep their team in the game. Ultimately, Igor Shesterkin would be the victor as the Stars would lose 3-1 to the Rangers. The Stars were aggressive, but Shesterkin stood on his head; you could do nothing about that. There's a reason they paid him 11.5 million a year.

The Stars must fix their power play problems before it costs them a spot in the playoffs. You can't have that many power play opportunities and not score on any of them. Pete DeBoer needs to figure it out before they find themselves in a wildcard spot. I would rather play a divisional opponent in the first round. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's loss to the New York Rangers.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers Recap: 3. Power play woes strike again

The Stars must figure out their power play issues before the trade deadline. The Stars had SEVEN great chances tonight to take advantage of the Rangers being down a man, and they gave the Rangers a short-handed goal. Pete DeBoer and Steve Spott have much to go over going into 2025. The Stars can't be this bad on the power play and expect to make the NHL playoffs. Something has to change whether another coach takes on power play duties or the Stars completely revamp the power play lines.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers Recap: 2. Someone step up on offense

The Stars' offense reminds me of former Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo. He would score in bunches and then go M.I.A for awhile. I know it sucks that Tyler Seguin is out for the season, but someone needs to step up in the mean time. I know Jim Nill is considering all options to use Seguin's cap space, but he needs to expedite his search. I don't know how much longer the Stars can hold on to third place in the Central Division. It would be nice if someone went on a goal scoring streak tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers Recap: 1. Goaltender battle was amazing

You have to tip your cap to Igor Shesterkin tonight. He was one heck of a goaltender who stood on his head against the Stars. Jake Oettinger did good as well, but I don't get the hate he got on social media tonight. That second goal by the Rangers was completely screened by two players. Nothing Oettinger could have done on that except try to make a save. It was going to be a low-scoring affair tonight, and both goaltenders deserve credit for how they played tonight.

