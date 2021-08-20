Why the Dallas Stars must trade for Jack Eichel
By John Grux
1 of 5
Jack Eichel on the Dallas Stars locks the franchise in as a competitive one for the foreseeable future. Many fans have soured on Eichel because of the endless melodrama with the Buffalo Sabres. However, there is no denying Eichel’s talent and tangibles he would bring to a team chasing its 2nd Stanley Cup.
At a time when Eichel’s trade value has reached semi-discount, the opportunity is now for Jim Nill to make a deal. Stay with us as we explore why the Dallas stars need Eichel and why it could happen.