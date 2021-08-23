EA Sports’ NHL 22 covers that Dallas Stars fans want to see
By John Grux
Any player in the ‘Blackout’ alternates
The Dallas Stars introduced ‘Blackout’ alternate uniforms for the 2020-21 season. These uniforms made little sense to those unfamiliar with the Dallas nightly skyline. Regardless, the ‘Blackout’ uniforms were a bold move by a franchise unafraid of going outside the box with design. We think the ‘Blackout’ uniforms would look amazing on the cover of EA Sports’ NHL 22.
Joe Pavelski wearing ‘Blackout’ on the cover of NHL 22 would make a lot of fans happy. Those familiar with fan-made covers using Photoshop know Pavelski was one of the most requested players during his San Jose tenure. It is also worth mentioning Pavelski finished third in the NHL 17 fan vote to determine the game’s cover. Pavelski being one of the top American-born NHL players should also appease most in the video game circles.
Tyler Seguin is another Dallas Stars player that would represent well in the ‘Blackout’ uniform on the NHL 22 cover. Seguin looking good should surprise no one because…well, Tyler Seguin always looks good. Additionally, Seguin is young enough and comes with enough accomplishment that few could question his selection as EA cover boy. –JG