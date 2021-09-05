Dallas Stars to watch for in the 2022 Winter Olympics
By John Grux
“Finnish Mafia”, Finland
Expect a huge Dallas Stars presence on Finland’s roster with candidates Roope Hintz, Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell, and Jani Hakaanpa.
The Fins will likely be led by a group of forwards that are under the age of 30. Such includes Hintz, who was a major contributor to Finland’s gold medal in the 2015 IIHF World Junior Classic.
It will be a treat to Stars fans to see Hintz, Heiskanen, and Lindell experience their first Olympic games. We have hope Hakaanpa is also included, but he might find himself on the wrong side of the roster bubble. The Fins have no shortage of options on the defensive end to include non-Stars Rasmus Ristolainen and Sami Vatanen. It is also more difficult to take advantage of Hakaanpa’s size on the faster and more open international ice.
Finland finished 2-1 in their group round robin before losing to Canada in the 2018 tournament quarterfinals. However, the Fins remain one of the top international men’s ice hockey teams. The country has won 2 Olympic silver and 4 bronze medals dating back to the 1988 games in Calgary. Finland also won silver in the 2021 and gold in the 2019 IIHF World Championships.