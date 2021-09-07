3 prospects to watch for at Dallas Stars developmental camp
By John Grux
3. Riley Damiani, Forward
Riley Damiani remains a potential steal for the Dallas Stars. Selected in the 5th round (137th overall) of the 2018 draft, Damiani was fantastic in his first season with AHL-Texas. The Mississauga, Ontario native scored 36 points last season to include 8 multipoint games and Texas’s lone hat trick.
Damiani earned All-AHL Rookie Team honors at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season. He reminds some of a young Zach Parise in that he’s always around the net, looking to back-door the puck in a scrum.
Damiani is a smaller forward at 5-foot-10, 170 lbs., thus overlooked at virtually every level of the game. Director of Stars player personnel, Rich Peverley, was also overlooked by scouts for being “too small”. In Dallas, Damiani uses Peverley’s 10-years in the NHL as motivation and proof that work ethic matters most.
The speedy-winger tallied 78 points and a +21 in his final OHL season in 2019-20. Damiani credits his time with the Kitchener Rangers for teaching him how positioning and speed in the defensive zone contributes to offense. Such statements make him seem as a nice fit for Rick Bowness’s scheme with the Dallas Stars.
We envision Damiani’s future with the Stars is on the the third line with the potential for top 6 minutes. Damiani’s speed and ability to find the back of the net make him ripe for an aggressive, forechecking line. However, Damiani needs to add muscle to his frame before he can realistically be considered for NHL action.
