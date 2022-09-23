Dallas Stars wrap up Tournament with wins against Wings and Blues
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars prospect team had a really good showing at the NHL Prospect Tournament up in Traverse City last weekend. The Stars were able to finish with wins against the Detroit Red Wings and St. Louis Blues prospects. It was nice to see that the NHL streamed the games for free for the fans to watch. The Stars really have a promising future and they showed it, especially on Sunday. Let’s dive into the game recaps of the final two games in Traverse City.
Dallas Stars Prospect Tournament: Detroit Red Wings game recap
The Stars’ prospects showed that they can play with some grit in front of the net. The Wings struck first in the second period and the Stars responded later getting a rebound in front of the net. The game kept going back and forth scoring goals. The Stars were able to hold off the Red Wings 5-4 in the third period to get their first win at the prospect tournament. You could tell in this game that the prospects were not going to travel back to Texas without a win. Here was the final goal count from Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com Mike Heika.
Dallas Stars Prospect Tournament: St Louis Blues game recap
Dallas Stars Prospect Mataj Blumel wanted to introduce himself to the Stars fan base in this game. Blumel might be one of those dark horse candidates for the opening night roster this season if he does well at training camp. Blumel would score a hat trick in the 7-1 rout of the St. Louis Blues. Riley Damiani would finish with two goals and an assist. Christian Kyrou and Fredrik Karlstrom would finish with a goal. The Stars came out strong and put the game away early. That’s all a coach can ask for.
Dallas Stars Prospect Tournament: Conclusion
Overall, Stars fans should be happy with what they saw on the ice over the three games they played. The Stars have a lot of talent and Pete DeBoer and his coaching staff have their work cut out for them at training camp narrowing down the roster. What happened in Traverse City is setting up a very good Stars training camp this season.