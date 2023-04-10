Dallas Stars unleash their fury against the Detroit Red Wings
By Brian Sweet
Well, I think none of us were expecting the Dallas Stars to come out and do that tonight. They scored three goals in the first and second periods to a big 6-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings. I said in the postgame article that the Stars had to come out and put this game away early. They did just that and some more.
What was even better was watching Ville Husso get chased in the first period. I’ve never seen a goalie change that quickly in a hockey game ever. Some of the Stars players broke some huge milestones in the win as well. Let’s take a look at how the Stars did in the massive win over the Detroit Red Wings.
Dallas Stars vs Detroit Red Wings Recap: 3. Otter got some rest
I’ve never seen so many people flip out on social media as I did tonight when Jake Oettinger was pulled from the game. While yes it was kind of concerning to see Wedgewood in the crease to start the third period, the score said it all. I knew Oettinger wasn’t injured and that since the score was way out of reach, why not give Oettinger a break? I mean the last thing the Stars want him doing is pulling something in the middle of a game we already had put away.
Dallas Stars vs Detroit Red Wings Recap: 2. Miro the Hero ties Zubov
Miro Heiskanen is about to pass one of the best defensemen in Stars history for the most points in the regular season. Tonight, he tied Sergei Zubov with an assist on Joe Pavelski’s goal that we will get to down below in just a minute. Heiskanen has really been one of the best set-up guys on the Stars this season. He doesn’t score a lot of goals but I’ll take all the times that he contributes to setting up his teammates. I hope that he can break the record against the St. Louis Blues.
Dallas Stars vs Detroit Red Wings Recap: 1. Captain America passes the threshold
Joe Pavelski has joined American hockey greatness tonight against the Red Wings. He got his 1000th point tonight on a deflected goal. It makes him the 11th American hockey player to join this list. It was cool seeing his teammates get off the bench and celebrate with him. Pavelski deserves this honor for all that he has done for this organization. I hope the Stars crowd will give him a huge ovation when they return home for their final regular season game this season.