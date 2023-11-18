We will find out if the Dallas Stars are true contenders or pretenders
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars have done a good job of winning games in any way possible and being in first place in the Central Division. However, these next four games will determine if the Stars are true contenders again this season or if they have done a good job pretending to be contenders. They are going up against some outstanding teams these next four games. Let’s take a look and see the upcoming opponents and preview each of the teams.
Dallas Stars Upcoming Schedule: 1. Colorado Avalanche
The Dallas Stars kick off this schedule taking on the Colorado Avalanche at home tonight. They are the second-place team in the Central Division and are breathing down the Stars’ neck right now. Miko Rantanen and Nathan McKinnon are the top two goal-scorers on the team going into this matchup.
They would like to ruin the party at the American Airlines Center getting within a point of the Stars in the standings. This will be a great way for the Stars to get into a groove before the New York Rangers come to town on Monday.
Dallas Stars Upcoming Schedule: 2. New York Rangers
The Stars are not taking on the World Series Champions Texas Rangers on Monday night. They will be taking on the Rangers team that plays hockey in New York. The New York Rangers are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference and shouldn’t be taken lightly.
Chris Kreider is their leading goal scorer with ten goals and Artemi Panarin is their second-best goal scorer with eight goals. It will be another tough matchup for the Stars at the American Airlines Center. At least the Stars will be ready for the Defending Stanley Cup Champions when they come into town for a Wednesday night showdown.
Dallas Stars Upcoming Schedule: 3. Vegas Golden Knights
The Stars don’t get any rest after the game against the Rangers. They will be going up against the team that eliminated them in the playoffs last year and won the Stanley Cup. This is another great test for the Stars early on in the season to see what the team needs to work on moving forward.
William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault are going to be a handful in this matchup. Both players gave the Stars all they had in their previous matchup earlier this season. The Stars can get revenge on Wednesday night before everyone eats a lot of food the next day on Thanksgiving.
Dallas Stars Upcoming Schedule: 4. Calgary Flames
The Stars need to be ready after their Thanksgiving feast as they welcome the Calgary Flames into town on Nov. 24th. It will be another great test for the Stars at the American Airlines Center. Even though they are third to last in the Pacific Division right now, both of these teams still remember the playoff series from a couple of years ago.
Blake Coleman and Andrew Mangiapane are their top two goal-scorers right now and will probably be by next Friday. I want to see if the Stars have any gas left in the tank for this matchup after the three tough games before this game. I don’t know about you Stars fans, but we have a great slate of action coming up starting today and it’s all at the American Airlines Center.