Down on the Farm: Texas Stars ground the Griffins this past weekend
By Brian Sweet
The Texas Stars had probably one of their best weeks of the season. I don’t have any critiques for them as they played some really good hockey. They swept the AHL Affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings, the Grand Rapids Griffins. The Texas Stars “scored a touchdown” for those who attended the game Saturday night. We have a lot to break down this week and more in this week’s edition of Down on the Farm.
Texas Stars Recap: Logan Stankoven and Mavrik Bourque are shining bright
Stankoven and Bourque have made some noise in the AHL this season and made their presence known on the ice against the Griffins. Stankoven had two goals and an assist this weekend while Bourque had a goal and two assists. Both have 18 points this season and are tied for second in AHL scoring.
Stankoven had the better goal this weekend as he skated in and sniped it past the Griffin’s goaltender. Both players have played their butts off and deserve some time in the NHL this season if there is an injury or the salary cap allows us. Both of these guys are the future of this franchise along with other young prospects. I can’t wait for the day both of these guys are on the opening night roster for the Stars and are playing with the big boys in the NHL.
Texas Stars Recap: Stars score a touchdown
Probably the best game this past weekend was Saturday night’s game. The Texas Stars’ offense exploded and scored seven goals against the Griffins. It was the best game that the Stars played all season long. Antonio Stranges, Logan Stankoven, Mavrik Bourque, and others provided goals in the 7-4 win over the Griffins. I know the Dallas Stars game was a doozy so if you missed any of the goals down in Cedar Park, you can watch the game highlights down below.
Texas Stars Recap: Upcoming Schedule
The Texas Stars hit the road to Colorado to take on the Colorado Eagles, the Colorado Avalanche AHL Affiliate. Hopefully, the Texas Stars can get some revenge for their NHL affiliate after the 6-3 meltdown this past Saturday night. Let’s see if the Stars can carry the momentum from this past weekend and use it against the Eagles. You can find out how they did against the Eagles in next week’s Down on the Farm article.