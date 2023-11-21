Finally Immortalized: Dallas Stars announce Mike Modano statue
By Brian Sweet
It’s been years since Mike Modano took the ice for the Dallas Stars and helped bring the Stanley Cup to Dallas. For years, Stars’ fans have been asking when the franchise would build him a statue outside the American Airlines Center. The Dallas Mavericks recently built Dirk Nowitzki a statue on the PNC Plaza.
After all the positive feedback from Dirk’s statue, the Stars made a decision. Near the end of the second period last night, they announced that Mike Modano will have a statue built in his honor. It will be across from Dirk’s statue on the other side of the plaza. It will be unveiled on March 16, 2024, prior to the game against the LA Kings.
Modano was drafted by the Minnesota North Stars back in 1988. He spent 20 out of 21 seasons with the North Stars/Stars franchise. He finished his career leading in seven different categories that probably won’t be touched for years. Without him and several other key figures, the Stars probably wouldn’t have won the Stanley Cup back in 1999.
I know some fans are kind of on the fence about the statue with him playing a year in Detroit and working with the Minnesota Wild. To all those fans, he deserves the statue built for all that he has done for hockey in the state of Texas. He is basically “Dirk Nowitzki” of the Dallas Stars and has helped build the hockey community in the metroplex. I know it’s not the announcement that the Dallas Stars would be playing overseas next season but this is a huge announcement.
I can’t wait to see what the statue will look like in PNC Plaza when it’s unveiled in March. It will be awesome to see two DFW sports icons standing next to each other as you walk up the plaza to the American Airlines Center. I hope the game against the LA Kings sells out and the crowd gives Mike Modano a huge round of applause when the statue gets unveiled. As I wrap up this article, I want to give a huge congratulations to Modano. He definitely deserves to have his statue next to Dirk.