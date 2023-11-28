Dallas Stars invade Winnipeg airspace tonight as they take on the Jets
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars kick off their two-game road trip tonight by taking on the Winnipeg Jets. The Jets have taken off since the season started. They have been on a winning streak lately and it should concern the Stars.
If the Stars were to lose tonight, they would fall back to third place in the Central Division. I know that the Stars don’t want that to happen with all the defensive issues going on with the team right now. Let’s take a look at the three keys of the game tonight if the Stars look to remain in second place and keep the Jets at bay.
Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets: 3. Need to shut down their engines in the first period
The Dallas Stars need to get out to a quick start tonight to shut down the Winnipeg Jets from taking off. They need to attack the net aggressively and often after the opening puck drop. I don’t want to see the Jets have any momentum going into the second period. They should look depressed leaving the ice for the first intermission of the game tonight. If the Stars can get out to an early lead tonight, they should have really good odds of winning the game tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets: 2. Shut down Kyle Connor
The Stars need to shut down Kyle Connor tonight if they want to have any shot of winning the game tonight. He is their leading scorer going into this matchup with 14 goals and 9 assists. Miro Heiskanen and his guys need to ensure he is always covered, especially on the power play. I don’t want him to get only open looks on Jake Oettinger or Scott Wedgewood. If the Stars can shut down Connor, the Stars have an excellent chance of winning the game tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets: 1. Get back to true Texas Hockey
The Dallas Stars have not been playing true Texas Hockey lately and it’s very concerning. Texas Hockey is aggressive hockey by scoring and making sure you suffocate your opponents with defense. They need to have a statement game against the Jets tonight by playing Texas Hockey. If the Stars can get back to playing like they did last season, the other teams in the league should be very afraid when they pop up on their upcoming games.