B-2 Otter: Oettinger and the Dallas Stars bombard the Jets 2-0
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars needed a win tonight to get the bad taste of last Friday’s loss out of their mouths. They were able to do that tonight against a red-hot Winnipeg Jets team on the road by beating them 2-0 tonight. Jake Oettinger would stop 27 shots for his first shutout victory of the season.
The Stars were rewarded after killing a 5-on-3 penalty in the second period with a Joe Pavelski goal shortly after it was killed. This was probably the best defensive game they’ve played all season. They also set a franchise record for the best road record to begin the season with 8-1-1. Here are the three takeaways from tonight’s game against the Jets.
Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 3. Great first period
The Stars needed to come out of the gate strong against the Winnipeg Jets to set the tone against them. Even though they didn’t score a goal, the Stars were aggressive and attacked the Jets in their own zone repeatedly. That is the way the team needs to start the game from here on out. It set the tone in the second period which we will get to in a second. The Stars need to start like this in their next game against Calgary if they want to get revenge for last Friday.
Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 2. Got rewarded for a stellar penalty kill
The Stars were rewarded for their penalty-killing efforts in the second period. The Stars went on a 5-on-3 penalty kill in the second period. After surviving all the shots the Jets gave Oettinger, Joe Pavelski rings one off the post for a goal. Winnipeg would challenge the goal for goaltender interference as Pavelski accidentally hit Connor Hellebuyck in the head with his stick. However, Winnipeg would lose the challenge and the Stars would be rewarded for an amazing penalty kill.
Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 1. Otter stood on his head
Oettinger was fantastic in the net tonight against the Winnipeg Jets. He was a big factor in not allowing the Jets to score on their two 5-on-3 power plays tonight. After having a bad game against the Calgary Flames last Friday, he bounced back and was the stellar goaltender we know and love. He deserved this victory along with his first shutout of the season.
Right now, we don’t know if he will get a chance to avenge last Friday night on Thursday against the Flames. Fans have to respect Pete DeBoer’s decision if he decides to go with Scott Wedgewood over Oettinger on Thursday.