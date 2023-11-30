Dallas Stars look to get revenge against the Calgary Flames tonight
By Brian Sweet
It seems like a while ago, but the Dallas Stars want to get revenge from last Friday night. They have that opportunity tonight as they take on the Calgary Flames on the road. For those who remember, the Stars were up 4-2 before the Calgary Flames took over in that epic collapse. They need to send a reminder to the Flames tonight who’s the boss in the Western Conference. Let’s look at the three keys of the game tonight as the Stars look to get revenge against the Flames.
Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Preview: 3. Stars need to start quickly again
The Dallas Stars need to get off to a quick start again tonight against the Flames. The Stars did that against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night, even though they didn’t score a goal in the first period. They need to set the tone early and build that early lead before the Flames get into the game. The last thing that the Stars need to do is trail and have to claw back into the game. If the Stars can set the pace tonight early and get some goals, the Stars should get their revenge easily.
Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Preview: 2. Stars need to shut down Blake Coleman
The Stars need to shut down Blake Coleman if they want to have any shot of getting their revenge against the Flames tonight. Coleman leads the Flames with six goals going into this matchup. They also have four other players tied with five goals that the Stars need to keep an eye on tonight. The defense needs to play like they did on Tuesday if they want to have a shot at winning tonight. If the defense can shut down the Flame’s offense. The Stars have a good shot at winning tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Preview: 1. Stars need to have multiple lines score tonight
The Stars need to have multiple lines score tonight if they want a shot to win against the Flames. They can’t have Pavelski and Sons being the primary scorers tonight. Every line is going to have to chip in if they want a victory tonight. Hopefully, the Stars can get goals from at least three different lines tonight. That would be the best thing to see happen for the Stars. If the Stars can get multiple lines to score tonight, we can wrap up the season series against the Flames with a win.