Cosmic Power Surge: Dallas Stars overwhelm the Lightning 8-1
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars needed a huge win against the Tampa Bay Lightning to turn things around. They had some rough luck finishing games recently, and the latest example was the game against Calgary on Thursday night. The Stars came out of the gate on fire and did not look back in the 8-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning this afternoon. It was probably the best start to a game the Stars have had all season. Here are the three takeaways from the game against the Lightning.
Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Recap 3. Perfect start
I mentioned in the pregame article that the Stars had to set the pace early if they wanted to win the game. They did exactly that with a goal from Tyler Seguin a minute into the game. Jason Robertson would find the littlest crease to get the puck past Vasilevskiy roughly five minutes later. Before I could finish posting Robertson’s goal on social media, Jamie Benn had a breakaway goal to make it 3-0. That is the way the Stars need to start games from here on out.
Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Recap 2. Jake Oettinger outstanding
Jake Oettinger had an amazing afternoon on the ice keeping the Lightning at bay this afternoon. He was probably the sharpest he’s been in a while. Yesterday, we looked at his stats through the NHL Edge Statistics program. He has given up some soft goals but it hasn’t taken it away from his solid play to keep the Stars in games. Since he’s already warmed up against this team, let Oettinger start against the Lightning on the road. Scott Wedgewood can have the Florida Panthers.
Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Recap 1. Power play goals
The Stars had only two power play opportunities this afternoon and converted on both attempts. Joe Pavelski tipped in the goal on the first power play and Jason Robertson scored on the second opportunity. The Stars need to keep converting on their power play opportunities to punish their opponents. So far the Stars have had a great penalty kill which has been one of the best in the league this year. If they can continue to score goals on the power play, this team could be very scary moving forward.