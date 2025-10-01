2024-2025 Stars' Injuries You Might Have Forgotten

The Dallas Stars begin their 2025-26 season next week, starting their road trip in Winnipeg to take on the Winnipeg Jets, whom they eliminated in the Western Conference Semifinals. If the Stars want to have a good season this year, several players who were injured last season will need to stay healthy for most of the season. Stars' fans hope these five players remain healthy as they begin their next quest to the Stanley Cup Finals.

5. Jason Robertson

Jason suffered a lower-body injury in the last regular season game of 2024-2025. It seemed to affect him throughout the Stars' playoff run. However, it looks like the injury healed shortly after the season. From what we have seen in the preseason, Robo looks completely ready to go in October. This is a great sign, with some slow starts considering his past.

4. Roope Hintz

Roope had his foot broken during a net-front battle with Darnell Nurse in the Western Conference Final. Luckily, this injury did not require surgery, and Roope is feeling good ahead of the season. This is the most recent injury on the list, causing concern. The speed Roope plays with requires little to no soreness on a daily basis. His speed will be something to monitor throughout the first couple of months of the season. Having Robo and Roope healthy is a spectacular sign.

3. Tyler Seguin

Seguin had surgery on his left hip in December 2024. He previously had surgery on his right hip in 2020. Many fans did not have high expectations for Seguin's play coming off this injury in the 2025 playoffs. However, he looked quite spry for a player of his veteran status. With his salary for the upcoming season, it will be vital for him to stay healthy and contribute throughout the new season. He has looked great in the preseason so far.

2. Nils Lundkvist

Nils had somewhat of an under-the-radar injury last season. The Stars put Nils on the LTIR due to shoulder surgery in December. He would miss the rest of the season for the Stars. Jim Nill showed Nils that he still trusts him with a one-year extension this season. A shoulder injury can be particularly challenging to manage in such a physically demanding sport. It will be interesting to see how this affects his development and play in an essential year of Nil's career.

1. Miro Heiskanen

Miro Heiskanen required knee surgery after an ugly-looking play against the Vegas Golden Knights in January. The injury itself could have been much worse for Miro and the Stars. He was able to return in the second round of the playoffs to bolster the Dallas blueline on their run. This has the highest effect on the team for two reasons. An excellent skater like Miro requires great agility and turning skills to excel in his position. While he is healed, it takes time to feel like yourself after a knee injury. The other reason is the ice time that Miro plays every night. He will most likely lead the Stars' defensemen in ice time this year, creating more wear on that knee. He performed well in the playoffs, providing reassurance about his health status heading into the 2025-2026 season.