3 Dallas Stars players that must carve out a role in the playoffs

It is easy to identify three players who will have unique roles in April. Sam Steel, Justin Hryckowian, and Michael Bunting are all going to be shuffled up and down the lineup. Here are some thoughts on why this could work, and how important it will be to the Stars' success.

Playoff Role Player #1: Sam Steel

With Sam coming off an injury, he must find his role fast. It looks like he will get some time on the top line, but could drop to the third or fourth line depending on how the game is going. He has had some fantastic passes to Mikko and Wyatt on the top line this season.

However, outside of the passes, their chemistry has not been the best together. Steel-Duchene-Benn had some heat after the Olympics, but I do not see the Stars using that line until at least Roope gets back. The biggest thing for Sam will be defense.

With Roope out, Sam will get more minutes against top centers than normal. With his defensive ability, fans would be happy with him not doing much on offense if he is playing great defense against top lines. Of our three players, Sam's playstyle will change the most depending on which line he is on. Look for him to be more offensive up top and to really lock down the backend when on the third line.

Playoff Role Player #2: Justin Hryckowian

Justin has had quite the rookie year. Being undrafted, I'm not sure many people expected him to make this big of an impact in Dallas. He got a nice two-year extension to remain in Dallas past this season. Unlike Steel, Justin shows many of the same traits whether on the top or third line. He is a hard forechecker with unique puck skills when presented with the opportunity. The role to see him focus on in the playoffs will be physicality. If he can get under some of the Wild players' skin without taking penalties, it could be one of the best storylines for the Stars in the series.

Playoff Role Player #3: Michael Bunting

Truthfully, Michael Bunting has had a hard time fitting in with the Dallas Stars. He provides some offensive skills and is great at drawing penalties. However, with the injuries, he has not yet found the right linemates. It would make sense for him to play the Dadonov role of years past. He could provide some big goals from the third line in low-scoring games. Bunting might also get top-line shifts in games the Stars are trailing in the third.

Gulutzan should look to mix up these lines when things are not going to plan. While this usually is not the best idea, I think it could help this team win close games. Let's see if these three players can succeed in the roles Gulutzan assigns them.