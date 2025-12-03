3 Reasons why Kiefer Sherwood makes sense for the Dallas Stars

Kiefer Sherwood is still on the Canucks, but the Olympics are next to zero. The Vancouver Canucks' current situation makes it likely that they will try to move any veteran players with expiring contracts. I had the opportunity to watch Kiefer Sherwood play in the AHL about four years ago. He was so skilled that he appeared to be playing a different sport than everyone else on the ice. Here are three reasons he would be perfect for the Dallas Stars after Tyler Seguin's injury.

Why Kiefer Sherwood should be a Dallas Star: 1. His Contract

Most of the teams targeting Kiefer Sherwood specifically are looking at his contract. Kiefer is making $1,500,000 this season on the last year of his deal. Even if Tyler Seguin is placed on LTIR and misses the rest of the year, I do not see the Stars trying to use all that cap space right away. With Kiefer Sherwood's cap hit, the Stars could bring him on as soon as Christmas to help with the injury bug. The way he plays hockey, it isn't easy to estimate what a Kiefer Sherwood extension would look like this summer. However, given his age, extending him could be an option as well if the Stars were able to put a package together.

Why Kiefer Sherwood should be a Dallas Star: 2. Physical Play

Last season, Sherwood broke the NHL record for hits in a season. He was not too shabby on offense as well, scoring 19 goals. The hitting dynamic Kiefer offers with his growing offensive ability is scarce in the NHL. The Stars could use another winger who hits as they push for the playoffs. A line of Robertson-Hintz-Sherwood would be one option if Sherwood joined the Stars. This line would be incredible to watch every night. Sherwood's physical play has created many rush chances for his line on the Canucks, and Robertson or Hintz would just improve these opportunities.

Why Kiefer Sherwood should be a Dallas Star: 3. Cup Window

The Dallas Stars are nearing the middle of what appears to be a decade-long cup window. While they have had memorable playoff runs the last five seasons, there are no Stanley Cups to show for it. With injuries this season, Jim Nill faces a difficult decision. He must keep this year's team in the running without negatively impacting the future. It's why Kiefer Sherwood makes sense. Not many people are as cheap as Kiefer while having a significant effect on the ice. Many teams are interested, but if Mr. Nill were able to do this in the next couple of weeks, he might beat everyone else to the party. Sherwood would be a fantastic addition to any playoff team, so let's hope it's the Stars.