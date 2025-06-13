3 teams that could steal Mikael Granlund away in free agency

2) Winnipeg Jets

Although the Jets won the Presidents' Trophy last season, that wasn't the expectation coming in, many fans and analysts were expecting the Jets to undergo some retooling. However, that wasn't the case as the Jets wound up having one of the best regular seasons in recent memory. They even took the Stars to six games in the Western Conference semi-finals.

This great season was due in large part to the play of goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. However, while relying on him in the regular season works, it doesn't translate to the playoffs. Hellebuyck has struggled in the playoffs for his entire career, so the Jets are going to have to have some backup strategy when the playoffs come around. They also need to replace Adam Lowry, who will miss the start of the season.

These are two areas that Granlund can help with. With his playmaking ability, he can generate more offensive opportunities and turn the Jets into one of the best offenses in the league. He can also take Lowry's spot on the penalty kill. While he will not be as good as Lowry, he won't make it worse and can help that unit tread water until Lowry is ready to go again.