3 teams that could steal Mikael Granlund away in free agency

3) Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs fans will have to wait at least one more season before they see their team break their 58-year Cup drought. Despite finishing with a 52-26-4 and winning the Atlantic Division, the Maple Leafs failed to make it past the second round again. They also lost their seventh straight Game 7. It feels like Toronto has hit rock bottom and need some change to get over the hump.

This offseason seems to be the one where these changes will happen, as Mitch Marner and John Tavares are set to be free agents. These two are a part of the "Core 4" and have been the faces of the Leafs these past few years. However, with the playoff failures and the contract these two will demand, they will likely lose one, potentially both players.

If the Maple Leafs want to remain competitive, they need to bring in players who can make an impact. Granlund is one of those players. While he won't have numbers like Marner or Tavares, he'll be much cheaper and versatile. With his playmaking ability, he can generate more offensive chances, as well as be a solid second-line center. He also has the reputation of being someone whose game translates to the playoffs, which the Leafs desperately need.

