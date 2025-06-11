4 Dallas Stars free agent targets to reach another level in 2025-26

The Dallas Stars have a lot of questions to ponder during free agency this summer if they want to improve their team and win the Stanley Cup next season. Their lack of defense outside of Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell, and Thomas Harley is something that needs upgrading if they want to break through in the Western Conference Playoffs. With all the talent that is being developed in the Western Conference recently, it's going to be tougher to get back to the Western Conference Finals next season.

The Stars also need to inject some physicality into their lineup that could help them control the pace of the game more. That was something absent in the Western Conference Finals this season against the Edmonton Oilers. The Stars are close to breaking through the barrier into the Stanley Cup Finals; they just need to make a few tweaks this summer. Here are some free agent targets the Stars need to be interested in if they want to win the Stanley Cup next season.

Dallas Stars Free Agent Targets: 4. Patrick Kane

Before I get attacked by a bunch of people because of his past and his injuries, let me explain. Patrick Kane is a proven player who consistently produces points and scores goals. That's something the Stars could need if players like Mikko Rantanen or Wyatt Johnston have an off night. He's also a proven performer during the postseason and has the experience the Stars need to win the Stanley Cup. While I would only do it on a one-year deal, his expertise could help the Stars win the Stanley Cup.

Dallas Stars Free Agent Targets: 3. Ivan Provorov

This signing only happens if the Stars can move on from Matt Dumba or Illya Lybushkin this summer. Ivan Provorov is a defenseman who can play on the power play and penalty kill. Talk about getting a two-for-one deal on the free-agency market. He's a defenseman I wouldn't mind signing if the price is right and the Stars can pull off a trade to make room. While he doesn't score a lot of goals, he would be an upgrade over Dumba or Lybushkin.

Dallas Stars Free Agent Targets: 2. Sam Bennett

Why not go all in once again and sign Sam Bennett this offseason? He's been a powerhouse so far during the Stanley Cup Finals and brings the physicality every single night he's in the lineup. That's something that's missing from the Stars' DNA right now. I know it would be risky with Thomas Harley needing a long-term extension soon, but I think he would fit in with the Stars organization. He's someone who can spark the Stars' offense by dropping the gloves and sticking up for his teammates.

Dallas Stars Free Agent Targets: 1. Nikolaj Ehlers

I would love nothing more than to add more salt to the Winnipeg Jets' wound by signing one of their talented wings this summer, who has been a constant point-getter in the NHL this past season. He would be an upgrade to Jason Robertson in the postseason and could provide that physicality that's needed to win the Stanley Cup. I think it would be in the Stars' best interest to consider him this summer in free agency. I'm sure the Jets would love to keep him, but it would be hysterical if the Stars were able to sign him away from the Jets after eliminating them in the playoffs.

