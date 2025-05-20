4 Dallas Stars players that need to show up in the WCF

The Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers are about to face off in the Western Conference Finals. It will be interesting to see how both teams play throughout the series after improving their rosters throughout the regular season. Both teams have high-caliber players who can make a difference throughout the series. However, Dallas has some players who need to show up after not making a difference against the Winnipeg Jets.

Players like Thomas Harley have done well over the course of the postseason; however, getting some goals from him would go a long way in the upcoming series. Jason Robertson is another player I would like to see get some goals and send the Edmonton Oilers packing for the offseason. Wyatt Johnston could really make a name for himself in this series, along with Mikko Rantanen. Here are the four players the Stars must show up throughout the Western Conference Finals.

Dallas Stars Players Needed: 4. Thomas Harley

Thomas Harley has done well throughout the playoffs as a good defender. However, the Stars need him to find the back of the net more if they want to beat the Oilers this year. Harley is why the Stars didn't have to play a game 7 against the Winnipeg Jets. He can find the back of the net, and this series would be a good time for him to add more postseason goals to his highlight reel. Harley is one of the four players the Stars need to show up against the Oilers.

Dallas Stars Players Needed: 3. Jason Robertson

Now that some time has passed since Jason Robertson returned to the lineup, he must show up if the Stars want to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals. He has a knack for finding the back of the net and was the leading scorer during the regular season. Jason is not known for being a massive goal-scorer in the postseason, but it would be nice if he were to show up against the Oilers to get the Stars the Western Conference Crown. Robertson could draw some attention away from other scorers as well.

Dallas Stars Players Needed: 2. Wyatt Johnston

It would be nice to see Wyatt Johnston take over the scoring department in this series. Johnston was somewhat silent against the Winnipeg Jets in the second round of the Western Conference Playoffs. However, I think he will make a difference against the Oilers. Johnston has already worked his game 7 magic against the Colorado Avalanche. Would it be nice if Johnston showed up and got the Stars to the Stanley Cup Finals in five or six games? Johnston scoring some goals throughout the season could go a long way.

Dallas Stars Players Needed: 1. Mikko Rantanen

It's time for the Moose to get loose and have a series against the Oilers. Mikko Rantanen has two hat tricks during this postseason and can score another against the Oilers. He's playing mad right now because he got traded twice during the regular season. That doesn't sit well with him, and he wants to unleash anger. Getting the Stars to the Stanley Cup Finals and winning the whole thing would prove that those teams made a mistake by trading him.

