4 Dallas Stars players that need to step up in round 1 of the playoffs

The Dallas Stars have many players with experience in the postseason. For example, Mikko Rantanen has made seven straight postseasons with the Colorado Avalanche. He knows the ins and outs of advancing to the Stanley Cup Finals. Jamie Benn is another player needed if the Stars want to advance to the Western Conference Finals for a third-straight season. Here are the four Stars players who must appear in the first round against the Avalanche.

Dallas Stars Players To Watch: 4. Matt Duchene

Let's start with the guy who sent the Avalanche home in the second round of the playoffs last season. Duchene knows how the Avalanche operate since he's played for the franchise. While he doesn't know their current system, he knows some of the players he played with there. Duchene's scoring and expertise with the Avalanche will be needed if the Stars want to get to the next round of the playoffs.

Dallas Stars Players To Watch: 3. Mikko Rantanen

The Stars also need their new signee, Rantanen, to show up in the first round of the playoffs. He's the one in the locker room who should be giving the scouting report since he played with the Avalanche at the beginning of the season before getting traded to Carolina. The Stars are paying him 96 million dollars starting next season to torment the NHL by scoring goals. Why not get some revenge against the team that traded you and send them to Cabo for the Summer?

Dallas Stars Players To Watch: 2. Tyler Seguin

Even though the Stars just got him back from injury, he looked good in the final game of the regular season in Nashville, despite the blowout loss. With Robertson out for the first round more than likely, it's time for him to step up and help the Stars get to the second round of the playoffs. The Super Ontario Bros. will be counted as an offensive juggernaut tonight. Playing in front of the home crowd for the first time in months could spark some goals from Seguin in this series.

Dallas Stars Players To Watch: 1. Jamie Benn

It's time for Jamie Benn to get over the hump and win the Stanley Cup. He was so close to hoisting the Stanley Cup when the NHL went into the playoff bubble during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Since then, Benn has been so close to returning to being within reach of the cup. Benn's hunger for the Stanley Cup should unlock his offense for the first round of the playoffs this season. Benn can lead this team back to the Stanley Cup Finals if he scores goals throughout the playoffs.

