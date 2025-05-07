4 storylines to follow during the Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets series

The Dallas Stars and the Winnipeg Jets are scheduled to take on each other for the next few weeks. It will be another series where both teams will do whatever it takes to make the Western Conference Finals. These teams have been juggernauts in the Central Division throughout the regular season, and hockey fans will get treated to another great playoff series. Let's review some of the storylines you'll see throughout this series. Let's get ready for another great playoff series that begins tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets: 4. Does Mikko Rantanen have game 7 magic left in him?

The one thing I believe people will be watching for is whether Mikko Rantanen has more magic left in him. Now I'm not talking about him showing up in game 7 and dropping another hat trick to advance to the next round. I'm talking about his scoring ability being constant throughout the series. Rantanen didn't show up until later in the series. That can't be the case against the Jets because they are a well-rounded team built for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets: 3. When does Miro Heiskanen return to the ice?

After yesterday's practice, it seems like Jason Robertson is on course to return in game 1 against the Jets tonight. The other storyline people need to follow is when Miro Heiskanen will return to action in this series. Pete DeBoer mentioned that Heiskanen will return in round 2 from his knee injury. He's the Stars' top defenseman, and the Stars were able to advance past the first round without him. It will be a different case in the second round. Considering how elite the Jets have been playing this season, it.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets: 2. Can the Stars stop the Jets' scoring depth?

The Stars' defense will have to put their bodies on the line to stop the Jets' extensive scoring depth from sending them home from the playoffs empty-handed. Thomas Harley and Esa Lindell are going to have to play a lot of minutes until Heiskanen returns to the lineup to help them out. The Stars survived the Avalanche in the first round without Miro. However, the Stars' defense is against a juggernaut with multiple scorers on their team. It's not looking pretty for the Stars heading into game 1 tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets: 1. Jake Oettinger vs. Connor Hellebuyck

The best two Western Conference goaltenders in this series will have a goaltender faceoff. Connor Hellebuyck will take on Jake Oettinger in the battle of the goaltenders to advance to the Western Conference Finals. Both goaltenders have put up elite stats throughout the regular season. However, Hellebuyck did not have the best first-round performances against the St. Louis Blues. You have to wonder if that first-round performance will have a lingering impact on his mind.

On the other hand, Jake Oettinger has one of the best high-danger save percentages left in the playoffs. He's why the Stars advanced to the second round of the playoffs. While I don't think he will have a bad series against the Jets, he will need to be on top of his game if the Stars want to take on the Vegas Golden Knights or the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Finals. Buckle up, folks, because one of the best playoff series commences tonight in Winnipeg between two elite Western Conference opponents.

