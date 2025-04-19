4 storylines to follow during the Stars' playoff series against the Avalanche

When you look at the Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche playoff series, tons of storylines come into play. From going up against former teammates to how to navigate the series without key players, this series has it all for hockey fans. Add in the fact that these two teams are rivals, and this might be one of the most exciting first-round matchups this season. Let's go over four storylines surrounding the Dallas Stars going into this series.

Dallas Stars Story Lines: 4. Return of Scott Wedgewood

Later this afternoon, we will have another article about going up against Scott Wedgewood in the first round of the playoffs this season. After being the Stars' backup goaltender the last two seasons, Wedgewood decided to sign with the Nashville Predators last summer. Shortly into the season, Nashville traded him to the Colorado Avalanche. The former backup goaltender is going up against his former team in a seven-game series. It's something to keep an eye on throughout the series.

Dallas Stars Story Lines: 3. Finnish Strike Force

The Dallas Stars are going to need the Finnish Mafia to be at their best against Colorado. Without Jason Robertson in the lineup tonight, the Stars need players like Roope Hintz and Mikko Rantanen to unleash their full force of their offense in this series. The Stars are paying both players big bucks to be the Stars' cornerstone players. It's time for both Hintz and Rantanen to earn their contracts by being a pain in the butt for the Avalanche during this playoff series.

Dallas Stars Story Lines: 2. Replacing Robertson's scoring

Jason Robertson is the first of two Stars players who could possibly miss the first round of the playoffs. He was injured in the season's final game in Nashville when he took a check around his knees. He would leave Bridgestone Arena in a brace, which didn't look good. Pete DeBoer announced that Robertson is considered week-to-week. Considering how he played after the 4 Nations Tournament, the Stars didn't need a Robertson injury. Now the Stars have to juggle players on the top line to find chemistry heading into game 1 later tonight.

Dallas Stars Story Lines: 1. Miro Heiskanen

The player surrounding the Stars' ability to remain in the playoffs is the primary storyline for this playoff series. Miro Heiskanen has been out after Mark Stone ran into his knee and had surgery. Heiskanen is close to returning to the lineup and could join the lineup in game 2 on Monday night. The question is whether the Stars can whether the storm without Heiskanen in the lineup. Dallas's playoff lives depend on other players stepping up and getting them to the second round if Heiskanen isn't ready to go.

