Adam Erne is the official winner of the vacant forward spot sweepstakes

The Dallas Stars have been auditioning numerous players for the open forward spot caused by Jamie Benn's collapsed lung injury. Arttu Hyry, Justin Hryckowian, and Adam Erne have all been a part of the competition to get that coveted opening night roster spot. It was announced by the Stars this morning that Adam Erne won the spot by signing him to a one-year two-way contract for the 2025-26 season. It was a good, healthy competition during training camp to watch this season, but Erne won the roster spot fair and square.

Nothing against what Hryckowian and Hyry did this preseason, but Erne is a veteran who has been under Glen Gulutzan's command in Edmonton, and it seems like Glen is more comfortable with him on the roster than the other two players. Both Hyry and Hryckowian will be candidates to be called up in case there is an injury during the course of the season. Erne earned his spot by battling hard during the last preseason game against the Dallas Stars.

I can tell you that missing out on that opening roster spot is going to fuel Hryckowian and Hyry to have one heck of a highlight season with the Texas Stars. Both players know they are super close to becoming full-time NHL players at the next level. The only thing that really stopped them from being on the opening night roster this season was the fact that Erne was already coached by Gulutzan and had NHL experience—sometimes having that NHL experience can determine who wins a spot on the roster.

We will discuss the next steps for Hyry and Hryckowian later this afternoon, but congratulations to Erne for winning the coveted roster spot for opening night. I think it's the smart way to go since he's already played under Gulutzan in the past and has NHL experience. Best of luck to Jamie Benn in his recovery from his collapsed lung. No need to rush back, Benn, Erne will take care of your spot until you are officially healthy and ready to return to action.