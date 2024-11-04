Altitude Sickness: Oct 28 - Nov 3 Texas Stars AHL Report

Texas returns home with no points earned against the Colorado Eagles this past weekend. The team was outclassed at even strength on Friday and Special Teams on Saturday. Led by players like Jacob MacDonald, Jayson Megna, Matthew Phillips, and even former Texas Star Tye Felhaber, the Colorado Eagles exhibited great controlled aggression and were able to put up five goals in back-to-back nights against the Texas Stars.

On Friday night, Texas was up 2-1 mid-way through the 2nd period but could not hold Colorado back, taking two minor penalties that killed all of Texas’ momentum. Similarly, Texas had an aggressive start to the 2nd period on Saturday’s game, cutting Colorado’s lead to 2-1, but began panicking on defense, there was lackadaisical coverage by forwards, and an overall inability to take charge and control the game.

When Texas fell behind, they stayed behind, unlike their ‘comeback kid’ energy from earlier in the season. Colorado scored the first goal of the game both nights and ended up winning each game. Conversely, Texas scored first in both games against Iowa the previous weekend and won both contests. It’s not a given that the team who scores first wins the game, but it certainly helps.

Of note, the Wheatcroft-Hryckowian-Stranges line that seems to get ‘middle-six’ minutes has been highly effective, with pressure and speed in all areas of the ice. With inconsistent offense from other forwards, I wonder if this line gets elevated in the Texas lineup. Honestly, with the Dallas Stars taking some of the team to Finland, the Texas Stars' depth would be a weakness going into the series with the Eagles.

Player of the week: Justin Hryckowian

Week Stats:

GP G A P 2 1 1 2

Season Stats:

GP G A P 8 4 6 10

Things Texas is doing right:

Passing: An AHL club is not often comfortable from a playmaking perspective in early November. This current Texas Stars club possesses excellent vision and chemistry through seam passes, rush plays, and more. I like the team’s trust in each other and willingness to make fast, high-level passes.

Things Texas can improve on next week:

Speed on defense: Players like Lian Bichsel focus most of their defensive zone sequences on initiating body contact, and this style of defending is intimidating for most opponents unless they outclass you through speed.

Colorado found a way to attack the Texas zone fast through ‘chip-ins’ and cycles. Texas’ defenders were late to react, and some of Texas’ most reliable forwards gave the puck away because of a lack of communication in the defensive zone. Overall, quicker decision-making on defense could spark a greater offensive output, so I’d look for Texas to emphasize quick transitions against Manitoba this weekend.

Conclusion

Overall, Texas will have to prove that the areas that were going well early in the season (special teams, breakouts) are still practical. Two straight losses to the same club require a difficult mental rebound, and next weekend’s version of the Texas Stars will tell us a lot about the team’s resilience when faced with adversity.

Week ahead: