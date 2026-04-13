An interstellar guide to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for new Dallas Stars fans

The Dallas Stars have clinched their playoff spot and will take on the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It's going to be another nerve-wracking year of heart-stopping postseason action. Some of you might have never experienced the Stanley Cup Playoffs before. That's okay, and I'm sure you have tons of questions about what to expect beginning this upcoming weekend. Here's a beginner's guide to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for new Dallas Stars fans.

Stanley Cup Playoffs: What will the scoring be like?

The scoring might be a bit different compared to the regular season. It's not going to be a high-scoring affair every time the Stars take the ice. Puck movement is much more conservative in the playoffs, and teams tend to hold on to the puck more often. It's going to be low scoring like the Stars' home finale against the New York Rangers. The scoring could come at the very end of the game. It's going to be nerve-wracking, to be honest, since the scoring could come at any time.

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Will there be any shootout?

Unfortunately, there is no shootout in the playoffs. It's a continuous 5-on-5 overtime with intermission breaks until someone finally breaks the tie. Again, I hope you don't have an irregular heat rate because the Stars tend to go to overtime in the playoffs. It's like the most nerve-wracking thing when the Stars miss the net in overtime. It's also nerve-wracking when the opponent hits the pipe, and Jake Oettinger hugs the pipe to thank it for stopping the puck. It could be one in the morning by the time the game is over.

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Is Jake Oettinger a playoff goaltender?

Jake Oettinger has played some of his best hockey in the playoffs. He's helped the Stars reach three straight Western Conference Finals. He likes to be a road villain, espicially against the Minnesota Wild. If you watched him during the regular season this year, he's had his moments. However, when he gets to the playoffs, he's on demon otter mode. He will do anything to keep the season alive for the fanbase. The only thing that's a question mark is whether the offense will show up to help him out.

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Do I need to bring earplugs to the playoffs?

If you have sensitive hearing, I'd recommend bringing earplugs to playoff games you attend. It's super loud in the arena because there's constant cheering from the opening puck drop to the final buzzer. It's really loud in the American Airlines Center compared to other arenas during playoff time. It's still going to be a fun time regardless, so make sure to bring earplugs if you have sensitive ears. The last thing to mention is welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.