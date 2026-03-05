Tomorrow night is a huge game at the American Airlines Center. They are welcoming a buzzsaw to Dallas as they take on the Colorado Avalanche. Otter is already protesting outside the arena, claiming that the people of Dallas hate Kale. However, there's another reason the game against the Avalanche will be huge if he's put into the lineup. The Stars' latest trade acquisition, Tyler Myers, will be the first native Texan to suit up for the Dallas Stars in franchise history.

The Houston native probably took all of four seconds to waive his no-move clause to join a Stanley Cup contender in the Stars. I mean, I would be doing the same thing if the Stars were asking for my services and the Canucks were going nowhere anytime soon. The fact that most of his family is in Texas could make tomorrow night's game even more special for the defenseman. However, Glen Gulutzan said to pump the brakes because he might want to ease Myers into the new system.

I completely understand why Gulutzan would want to hold him out of the lineup for a couple of games to ease him into things. The last thing you want Myers to do is go out there tomorrow night and be out of place, and a player like Nathan MacKinnon scores the game-winning goal. I totally trust Glen'sjudgmentt on when he wants to insert him into the lineup. The Stars are capable of winning tomorrow night's game, whether Myers is in the lineup or not.

It's really cool that I get to cover the first native Texan to make a regular-season start for the Dallas Stars. I thought I would never see the day when a Texan would suit up for the Stars in a regular-season game. Texas has developed many good players in the NHL, such as Seth Jones and Blake Coleman. I'm sure there are others that I'm missing right now, but how cool will it be during the six-game homestand? I know I'm going to be happy hearing Jeff K introduce Tyler Myers.

We will see if Myers gets inserted into the lineup tomorrow night against the Avalanche. However, don't be surprised if the Stars decide to hold off until Sunday against the Chicago Blackhawks. History is right around the corner for the Stars franchise. All fans can do now is wait to see when Myers will make his first start in Dallas this month. Hearing the words from Houston, Texas, during the starting lineup is going to cause the AAC to go crazy, whether it happens tomorrow or Sunday.