Battle of the Nations: Here are my rankings for the 4 Nations tournament

Well, the main event of the hockey season is finally here. The 4 Nations Face-Off is underway after Sweden and Canada played last night. It was an electric game that I even tuned in to watch because I wanted to see some of the elite players from around the world. Seeing Sidney Crosby possibly leading Canada for the last time in his historic career is something I will watch. This tournament will not disappoint one bit.

Even though the tournament is underway, here is who I think is the best team. There are so many good players that it took me days to sort through each team's stats and accomplishments. I had to make some difficult decisions when it came to my rankings. I know there will be some disagreement with how I ranked the teams, and that's okay. I will respect everyone's opinions if you disagree with my rankings.

Let's take a look at my rankings for the Four Nations Tournament.

4 Nations Tournament: 4. Sweden

I have nothing against Sweden, but their roster doesn't stack up against the other teams. Team USA, Finland, and Canada have better talent on their rosters for this tournament. Victor Hedman is this team's captain and will try to lead the team against talented teams. Filip Gustavsson got the start in the first game for Sweden, and god bless him on that first Canada Power Play last night. Like I said, I have nothing against the country of Sweden; they won't survive the talent from the other three teams.