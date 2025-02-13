Battle of the Nations: Here are my rankings for the 4 Nations tournament

4 Nations Tournament: 3. Canada

I have Canada ranked third in this tournament because of the goaltending. The rest of their team is a solid lineup. Their first power play line is a cheat code. Good luck stopping Sidney Crosby, Nathan McKinnon, Connor McDavid, and Cale Makar from scoring a power play goal. Canada looked like a super team when I saw who they had as the forwards and defensemen. When you look at their goaltenders, it's an entirely different story.

Jordan Binnington, Adin Hill, and Sam Montembeault don't scream elite goaltenders. Some Canadians were concerned when they announced the goaltenders for Team Canada. However, during the pregame show last night, it was mentioned that last night's pregame that any of the three goaltenders could steal a game in this tournament. However, I don't see it happening when they take on teams like Finland or the United States. I think goaltending will doom Canada from winning the 4 Nations Tournament.

NHL 4 Nations Face-Off - Canada v Sweden | Minas Panagiotakis/GettyImages

4 Nations Tournament: 2. Finland

Finland has some young players on their roster, but their team is my dark horse to win it all. Stars fans will recognize some of the players on Finland's team. Roope Hintz, Esa Lindell, and Mikael Granlund represent the Stars for Finland. Miro Heiskanen would have been another player to represent, but he got hurt against the Vegas Golden Knights. I'm sure he's offering support while healing up in Dallas. I expect the Stars' representatives to make a difference for their country.

2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off - Media Day | Minas Panagiotakis/GettyImages

I really like Finland's goaltending situation. Kevin Lankinen, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, and Juuse Saros will be Finland's last line of defense. Saros was announced as the starting goaltender for Finland in the first game tonight against the United States. I wouldn't be surprised if Finland could beat Canada and take on the United States in the Championship game next week. This is one of the best Finnish teams created and will be a serious threat in this tournament.