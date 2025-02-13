Battle of the Nations: Here are my rankings for the 4 Nations tournament

4 Nations Tournament: 1. Team USA

Team USA has a three-headed goaltending monster that will challenge anyone. Connor Hellebyuck, Jake Oettinger, and Jeremy Swayman give the United States a brick wall defending their net. I also like how the United States boasts some of the young and upcoming talent in the NHL. Auston Matthews, Chris Kreider, Jack Eichel, Dylan Larkin, and Kyle Connor will provide much-needed scoring against teams like Canada and Finland.

My only concern is starting Hellebuyck against Finland tonight. I was kind of shocked they didn't begin Jake Oettinger since he knows how to stop the puck against three of their players. That's why I'm not the coach behind the bench for Team USA. They should make the championship because of their goaltenders, but I'm surprised they are starting Hellebuyck in the first game. I would have saved him for Canada with the scoring depth they have on their team.

2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off - Media Day | Minas Panagiotakis/GettyImages

I'm super pumped for this tournament and have waited all season to see the best talent fight for bragging rights for their country. The NHL should do this when the Olympics and the Hockey World Cup aren't happening. This will boost the ratings and attract new fans across the globe to the sport of hockey. So far, based on the responses on how the first game went, we are all in for a treat with all the talent in this tournament.

