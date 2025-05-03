Benn and Seguin's chances to win the Stanley Cup are running out

I thought I had grey hairs after looking up how long Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin have been with the Stars Organization. Both of them have provided a lot of leadership over the years and it's helped the Dallas Stars be one of the best franchises in the Western Conference. However, they are approaching the age where they might start thinking about retirement. I would hate to see both players leave Dallas without winning a Stanley Cup here. That's why tonight, it is important to them that the Stars eliminate the Avalanche.

Jamie Benn has led the team through some tough seasons, including this one. The number of facial injuries has been through the roof for the Stars. Roope Hintz, Matt Dumba, and Mason Marchment have all taken a stick or puck to the face. If it weren't for Benn's leadership on the ice and Seguin's leadership off the ice, the Stars might not be taking on the Avalanche in game 7 tonight. Pete DeBoer even said Benn was the reason the Stars stayed on track for the playoffs..

Tonight is a significant night for both players. If the Stars lose tonight, Benn will become an unrestricted free agent this summer. The percentage of Benn returning to the Stars is good right now because they are close to competing for the Stanley Cup. On the other hand, the Stars don't have a large salary cap to negotiate a brand new deal with him. Mikko Rantanen's contract in why Benn will probably take a team-friendly deal to stay in Dallas.

Benn and Seguin are focused on eliminating the Avalanche from the playoffs tonight. They both know they are running out of time to bring the Stanley Cup to Dallas. The Stars have a lot of play makers on their team that can help get the Stars to the Stanley Cup Finals, it just depends if they want to play as a team tonight. Knowing the Stars are on fragile ice going into tonight's game, Benn and Seguin's leadership will be counted on to help the Stars beat the Avalanche tonight, just like in game 3.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles