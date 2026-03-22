Blackout Dallas's best places to watch a game at the American Airlines Center

Each group has different priorities for what they look for in seats. Pricing, legroom, and food options can influence the decision of every group attending a Dallas Stars game. From a hockey-watching perspective, it is hard to find a seat in the AAC that does not provide a great experience. Here are the three spots you should look into next time you can make it to a game.

Best places to sit in the AAC: 3. 300 level center ice

The first option is the most budget-friendly. People forget that this arena was specifically designed to host hockey AND basketball. With the ice being much larger than a basketball court, the seats were designed to provide a smaller playing surface than the ice itself. That means the 300 section of the AAC is great for watching hockey.



Center ice on either side of the arena is the best just from a visual standpoint. It is easy to find the puck and see the players' jersey numbers from this angle. While no one will argue that the lower bowl is, it is just as fun to watch a great game from the overhead angle.

Best places to sit in the AAC: 2. 200 level

The 200 level of the AAC is the state of Texas's best-kept secret. On this level are some of the best gameday options. There are two smaller fan shops with some great gear that are less crowded than the ones on ground level. Also, there is a restaurant-style place to eat before the game that you can pay for when you buy the ticket. Lastly, there are some seating sections with comfortable desk chair seating along with marble countertops to eat your food.

If you are looking for comfort, this is the best place to get it in the AAC. The pricing is solid as well, being right in the middle of the 100 and 300-level costs. Many have never heard of this area in the AAC, and it gives an amazing first-time-offer experience.

Best places to sit in the AAC: 1. Behind the goalie

The best place to catch a Stars game in the AAC is behind the net. It offers the best view of the ice with the ability to see how quickly plays can develop. Not to mention the amazing feeling of being one of the first people to celebrate the puck going into the net.

Any chance to watch the Stars is one to take. Having been to many games, these seating options offer the best bang for your buck at each level. Let us know your favorite experiences at the AAC, and any awesome secret seating locations you've stumbled upon.