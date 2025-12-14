Brad Marchand makes it rain rats on the city of Dallas tonight

The Dallas Stars took on the Florida Panthers in the final game that the teams will play against each other in the regular season, unless they meet in the Stanley Cup Finals. You know this was going to be a defensive chess match tonight as both teams held each other to under five shots on goal at the end of the first period. However, the Stars got pummeled by the defending Stanley Cup Champions 4-0. The Stars have a lot to work on if they want to dethrone the champions.

Before we get to the postgame report, I want to give a shoutout to the Panthers. Paul Maurice had his entire team out there for Tyler Seguin's ceremony. Sometimes visiting teams don't sit on their bench during the pregame ceremony, and Florida bucked the trend. I know they were ready to play, and sitting on the bench for an extra ten minutes is tough. I hope they have a good remainder of the regular season and hope to see them play the Stars for the Stanley Cup this season. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's contest against the Panthers.

Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers Recap: 4. Not surprised with the low shot count after the 1st period

I'm not surprised by the low shot count for either team after the first period. Both teams made sure to neutralize the best scorers on each team to reduce momentum swings. You could also tell that neither team wanted to give the other momentum. A perfect lesson for the Dallas Stars if they want to win the Stanley Cup. Tonight's game is the type of game they should be prepared for in the postseason. Both teams showed they want to compete for the Stanley Cup this season.

Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers Recap: 3. Petrovic looked lost on the ice tonight

I don't know if it was just me, but Alexander Petrovic looked like a lost child on the ice tonight. He did not bring his A game against the Panthers tonight. He wasn't the only issue tonight, but the Panthers' attack on him certainly worked to their advantage. Hopefully, the Los Angeles Kings don't see tonight's highlights and use that to their advantage on Monday night. It's just something I saw as the game progressed tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers Recap: 2. Panthers shut down the Stars' offense

You have to give credit to the defending Stanley Cup Champions for shutting down one of the best offenses in the Western Conference tonight. During that first power play for the Stars in the first period, the Panthers made sure to double-team Mikko Rantanen and Jason Robertson. That shows how seriously the Panthers wanted to come into Dallas and steal two points on the road. The Stars have a lot to work on before being the Western Conference favorites this season.

Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers Recap: 1. Thank you, Jamie, for trying to fire the team up

You could tell the Stars needed a spark in the second period after finding themselves down 2-0. That's when Jamie Benn entered the picture and picked a fight against the Panthers, which he absolutely won by a country mile. Even though the Stars didn't win tonight's game after Benn dropping the gloves, I appreciate Benn for trying to spark something. The Stars are back at the American Airlines Center on Monday night as they host the Los Angeles Kings.