Brad Marchand's goal gave the Panthers the momentum to beat the Stars

The Dallas Stars looked to wrap up their road trip with a massive win against the Florida Panthers. It was going to be a challenging task to pull off, considering Dallas has a bunch of injuries at the moment. Dallas gave everything they had to climb out of the 2-0 deficit in the second period to force overtime. However, with Brad Marchand playing for someone tonight, things didn't go the Stars' way in the shootout. The Stars ended up losing 4-3 after Marchand buried the puck past DeSmith in the shootout.

Despite losing both games on the road in OT, two out of four points is very impressive with the injuries the Stars have right now. Things could be a lot worse for the Stars at the moment. They went up against two very tough teams and fought like warriors to at least get a point. Yes, the Stars made some mistakes; however, there is still plenty of time for them to turn things around. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's shootout loss to the Panthers.

Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers Recap: 4. DeSmith stonewalls Panthers in 1st period

When the Florida Panthers had four of their players in front of the net on their first period power play attempt, I thought it was going to be 1-0 Panthers early on in the game. However, by some stroke of luck, the puck stayed out of the net, and the Stars were able to clear. DeSmith stood his ground, and you could see the momentum sort of shift in the Stars' favor after that save. Casey did a good job of keeping the puck out of the net in the first period and kept it scoreless after one.

I think it’s awesome that we all love this sport and talk about it on the internet pic.twitter.com/DbJ27i8y7H — Michael Dixon (@mdixonair) November 1, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers Recap: 3. The Stars did a good job of keeping Marchand covered

The Stars also did a good job making sure that Brad Marchand was well-covered during the game. After taking a leave of absence this week to help a friend, he scored the first goal of the game for the Panthers, which gave the Panthers all the momentum tonight. However, the Stars at least had one person trailing him around in the Stars' zone to limit the damage he could inflict. This was another thing the Stars deserve a pat on the back for tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers Recap: 2. The Stars had some good chances on Sergei Bobrovsky

I don't know how the Stars didn't score a goal in the first period, but Bobrovsky's wingspan kept the puck out of the net. He's one of the main reasons the Panthers are back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions. Wyatt Johnston had a good shot attempt, but couldn't settle the puck down in time to fire it. Sometimes goalies get the best of you, and Bobrovsky did that tonight. It's why I'm glad that he's in the Eastern Conference instead of the Western Conference.

Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers Recap: 1. Congrats Ritzy

Justin Hryckowian finally got his first career NHL goal on the four-minute power play to tie the game in the second frame. The Stars made the Panthers blink, and all of a sudden, the game is tied at 2. He's worked his butt off during training camp to prove to Glenn Gulutzan that he's ready to take the next step and be an every-night NHL player. I hope he never forgets this moment. I hope he will be in the lineup on Tuesday night against the Edmonton Oilers.