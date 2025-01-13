Brightest Stars in the Central Division: Jan 6-12 AHL Report

Texas has been on a roll recently, with high-level contributions from multiple players and immense confidence from the group. In Wednesday’s game against Rockford, Matej Blumel continued his goal-scoring ways, scoring 15 seconds into the game and eventually potting another goal on the Power Play. Magnus Hellberg’s shutout lasted 47 minutes until Rockford scored in the 3rd period, but he was strong, and Texas’ battle efforts throughout the game led to a successful 4-1 shutdown win.

In Friday’s game against Milwaukee, Cameron Hughes put on a show with a hat trick and some hat trick great offensive awareness, reviving his season from a slow start after high expectations from Coachella Valley. Hughes and Kole Lind had a challenging adjustment period in Texas after successful seasons last year in Coachella Valley. I’m happy to see both look more comfortable and rewarded offensively.

Texas was out-shot 20-8 in the 2nd period, yet tied Milwaukee 1-1 in goals for that period and won the game 5-2. Between great goaltending and solid forechecking energy, Texas is wearing out opponents and consistently winning games.

In Saturday’s game against Rockford, the Rockford squad continues to look like a bottom-tier AHL club without Frank Nazar, and Texas showed up. Remi Poirier got a well-deserved win, stopping 30 of 31 shots, and was 3 minutes away from a shutout before Rockford scored. Texas looked like they could do no wrong, with five different goalscorers and a 6-1 victory overall. Texas will play many games against teams like Rockford and Milwaukee this season, which should help Texas’ chances of a good playoff placement and many goals.

Of note, Texas is now the 7th best road team in the AHL with a 0.650 points percentage, scoring 77 goals in 20 road games this season (3.85 goals per game).

Player of the week: Cameron Hughes

Week Stats:

GP G A P 3 4 4 8

Season Stats:

GP G A P 32 15 16 31

In November, I wrote about the Texas Stars lacking players in the Top 30 of AHL scoring but with great depth and overall team play. Two months later, we have four players (Blumel, Stranges, Hryckowian, Hughes) in the Top 15 of AHL scoring, including four among the Top 20 AHL goalscorers (Blumel, Hughes, Hyry, Stranges). This team still lacks depth, but it is ever and scoring more than ever and winning more games.

At this point in the NHL season, there will likely be a few lineup changes with some call-ups (Matej Blumel was already called up last week) at this point in the NHL season, where teams give their top AHLers some games or days on NHL pay. Texas is 9-1 in their last 10 games, is leading the AHL in Goals For (128), and is now in first place in the Central Division (0.632 points percentage).

Regardless of NHL transactions, the next month of Texas Stars AHL hockey will be high-flying and exciting, which should be entertaining content for fans.

Week ahead:

Sat Jan 18, 2025 vs. Milwaukee

Sun, Jan 19, 2025 vs. Milwaukee

