Captain Jamie Benn intervenes in the final minute to give Dallas a 5-4 win

The Dallas Stars hosted the St. Louis Blues tonight in their final game before the Olympic break. Despite a couple of breakdowns in coverage in the first period, the Stars came out with a lot of energy. The second period is where the Stars did the most damage by giving the Blues the old "one-two punch" to retake the lead at the end of the final intermission. The Stars would go on to win 5-4 and enter the Olympic break on a six-game winning streak.

Who are you and where did you come from pic.twitter.com/K63XRG8Ak6 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) February 5, 2026

The one thing I loved about how they started the game tonight was honoring everyone who was going to the Olympics in Italy. Jim Nill and the seven players were honored before tonight's game in a brief ceremony. Don't worry, Blackout Dallas readers, we will be covering the Olympics and keeping you up to date on your favorite players and how they are doing in Italy. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's game at the AAC against the Blues.

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Recap: 4. Miro's very rare mistake gets the Blues going

I had to go clean off my glasses in the first period because I couldn't believe Miro Heiskanen sent a puck out of play to give the Blues a power play. Pavel Buchnevich immediately capitalized on the attempt to make it 1-0 Blues. That's how quickly a game's momentum can flip on a dime. Up until that goal, the Stars were in complete control with the energy and momentum. That sounds very familiar since that's how teams thrive or get eliminated in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Recap: 3. Mikko is not human

I swear, the 12 million a year the Stars are paying Mikko Rantanen is like chump change. What a gorgeous pass to Jason Robertson for his 200th career goal. I was hoping that Rantanen would be a primary goal scorer this season, but I guess we are working on being facilitators. In the last game against the Winnipeg Jets, Rantanen had the entire Jets' defense break their ankles as he juked them out for an easy tap-in goal. I can't believe the Stars have seven more years of this after the season.

Robo gonna Robo 💪 pic.twitter.com/j29DG4FZJn — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) February 5, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Recap: 2. Give them the one-two punch in the second period

After the Stars trailed the Blues 2-1 at the end of the first period, Dallas needed something to get them going in the middle frame. Nothing like a one-two punch by Matt Duchene and Mavrik Bourque to get the job done. That was a fantastic response to Jordan Kyrou giving the Blues the lead at the end of the first period. You either regroup in the locker room or don't come out at all. The Stars decided give them the "one-two special" to reclaim the lead.

Bing bong, Mav's (also) on a heater 💰 pic.twitter.com/E0Xyg3WkEw — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) February 5, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Recap: 1. Do not break up Benn's line

The Stars have another line that they can't break up unless there are injuries. Jamie Benn, Matt Duchene, and Mavrik Bourque all provided goals for the Stars tonight in the win over the Blues. That's the type of energy I want to see from every one of the Stars' line pairings. Good luck trying to stop the Stars if this line gets into a groove after the Olympic break. Seven players are off to Italy to represent their country on the biggest stage; the rest are resting up for the final quarter of the season, which begins in three weeks. Stay tuned for our Olympics coverage at Blackout Dallas.