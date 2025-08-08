There's no doubt that Jake Oettinger is the franchise goaltender. He is beginning his eight-year extension this season, and Glen Gulutzan will surely count on Jake to protect the net. However, with the Winter Olympics happening during the season, the Stars might have to make some adjustments to keep Jake Oettinger healthy for the playoffs. Here's why Casey DeSmith and Remi Poirier might be getting additional playing time throughout the season.

Casey DeSmith Time: 1. Crammed schedule

Check out the Dallas Stars schedule, particularly during months like November and December. Oettinger won't be playing in every single game, especially since he will be competing in the Olympics. DeSmith will need to see some heavy action over the next few significant others to ensure that he isn't burned out by the time the Stanley Cup Playoffs arrive. The last thing the Stars need is a tuckered Otter at playoff time.

Casey DeSmith Time: 2. Oettinger could be out for the birth of his kid

DeSmith might need to cover Oettinger since he's expecting his first kid with his wife. I'm sure Gulutzan might give him some extra time off around the time his kid is due so that he can be home with his wife. I know the paternity leave is short, but DeSmith needs to be able to win those games that Oettinger is away. Knowing that DeSmith can be a starting goaltender in this league, he needs to bring that experience with him when the time comes.

Casey DeSmith Time: 3. Well-rested Otter for playoffs

If Jake ends up being the starting goaltender for Team USA in the Olympics, he might get some extra rest when he gets back from Italy. The Stars brought in Casey DeSmith because he's a goaltender who can play consecutive games without missing a beat. DLLS Stars Writer Sean Shapiro says this might be the season where DeSmith proves his worth with his contract by playing 35 games this season. We will see what Gulutzan does with the goaltenders this season.

