Casey DeSmith and the Dallas Stars look to steal two points against the Panthers

Even though the Dallas Stars couldn't finish the job in Tampa Bay on Thursday night, I thought the Stars did a good job to at least get one point on the road. Sometimes those points can be huge at the end of the season when reviewing the losses. The Stars have a chance to steal two points on the road against the Florida Panthers. It's going to be a good hockey game that begins early tonight. There are a couple of changes to the roster tonight that we need to go over.

Jake Oettinger is going to be chewing some bubble gum on the bench tonight as Casey DeSmith gets the start against the Panthers. It looks like Glenn Gulutzan is getting Oettinger ready for Tuesday night when they welcome the Edmonton Oilers to Dallas. The other roster change is that Oskar Back will be taking Kyle Capobianco's spot on the roster tonight. Here are the four keys to tonight's game as the Stars look to tame the two-time Stanley Cup Champions.

Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers Preview: 4. Don't be over aggressive

The Dallas Stars can't be overly aggressive against the Florida Panthers tonight. What I mean by that is the Stars can't have four people at the front of the net. I don't want to see a nasty deflection to a Panthers' stick, and they go down the ice on a breakaway and score on DeSmith. Two or three Stars should be going to the front of the net tonight. The fewer breakaway opportunities for the Panthers tonight mean the Stars should be able to control their offensive output tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers Preview: 3. Please score on the power play

The Stars failed to convert on a late 5-on-3 opportunity against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and it was the difference in the game on Thursday night. The Stars can't let those opportunities go to waste if they want to beat the best teams in the league. I don't care if the Stars have to blitz the front of the net; they cannot afford to let those opportunities go to waste tonight. It will be a long night in Florida for the Stars if they can't convert on power play opportunities.

Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers Preview: 2. Contain Brad Marchand

It was a great thing that Brad Marchand did this week for a friend whose daughter died of cancer. However, the Stars can't let him get to them tonight. He is one of the best players on the Panthers this season, and the Stars need to contain him so he doesn't get to DeSmith. Miro Heiskanen and Thomas Harley will earn their paychecks tonight if they can keep him from doing any damage. It will be a long night if Marchand can find the back of the net multiple times tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers Preview: 1. Jason and Mikko need to step up

Jason Robertson and Mikko Rantanen need to step up against the Panthers tonight. The Stars can't afford for these two players to be cold tonight with Matt Duchene and Roope Hintz out of the lineup. The Stars also can't afford the fourth line to be the only line that shows up to generate any offense tonight. The Panthers have one of the best all-around teams in the league. They don't have two players they rely on for offense. That's why the Stars need everyone to generate offense tonight, along with Robertson and Rantanen.