Chicago Blackhawks hope Connor Bedard's third season is the charm

During the course of this week, we will be previewing each of the Central Division teams, as we did last season, to see if they have made enough changes to impact the preseason standings. Last season, the Chicago Blackhawks were predicted to be at the bottom of the Central Division after not acquiring enough talent to complement their franchise player, Connor Bedard. Here's where the Blackhawks stand entering the 2025-26 season.

Chicago Blackhawks: Offseason moves

Ryan Donato

Louis Crevier

Stanislav Berezhnoy

Sam Lafferty

Dominic Toninato

Andre Burakovsky

Chicago Blackhawks: Offseason losses

Pat Maroon, Retired

Alec Martinez, Retired

T.J. Brodie, Bought Out Contract

Chicago Blackhawks: Overview

After examining some of the losses the Blackhawks incurred this offseason, it appears they are attempting to get younger and build a core around Bedard. It's the smart way to go for a franchise trying to become relevant again in a tough Central Division that had five teams in the Western Conference Playoffs last season. It may seem like the smart thing, but I'm unsure how you can compete against teams like Dallas, Colorado, and Winnipeg. Nothing against Chicago, but their offseason moves felt like they were already waving the white flag for the upcoming season.

Chicago Blackhawks Prediction: 7th in Central Division

I think the Blackhawks will do enough this season to avoid finishing last in the division. Ryan Donato was a brilliant signing because he's a great playmaker and ccomplementsBedard well. As for the other moves, it keeps consistency around Bedard, so he's not playing with another group of players he hasn't played with before. That's good if the Blackhawks have plans to build the team around him for the future. It just stinks that they are in one of the toughest divisions in hockey right now.

Chicago Blackhawks: Conclusion

I could be very wrong about the Chicago Blackhawks, and they could surprise a lot of people, including me, this season. I think that they were very quiet during free agency and didn't do enough to compete in the Central Division this upcoming season. I hope Connor Bedard does well this upcoming season. It's always fun to see him when he comes to Dallas. However, I don't think they will be very loud in the Western Conference this upcoming season.