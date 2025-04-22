Colin Blackwell ties the series up at one against the Avalanche in overtime

The Dallas Stars took on the Colorado Avalanche at the American Airlines Center for game 2 of the first round of the playoffs. It was great seeing Tyler Seguin scoring his first goal since being injured back in November. However, the Stars' power play didn't do them any favors tonight. However, the Stars were able to force overtime where Colin Blackwell would score the game-winning goal for a 4-3 win for the Stars.

The Stars are now tied 1-1 heading to Denver, Colorado, for Games 3 and 4 of the series. Things are looking up after winning last night's game. Gabriel Landeskog will probably play on Wednesday night, which will make things a lot more interesting. The Stars need to go home and rest up for their trip out to Denver for games 3 & 4. If the Stars play like they did tonight, things will be looking good coming back to the American Airlines Center. Here are the four takeaways from the win tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 4. Tyler Seguin scored his first goal since coming back

The Stars got things going on the power play late in the first period when Seguin suddenly fired one into the back of the net. It was a fantastic goal that kept the Stars afloat in the game going into the first intermission. Fun fact, Tyler Seguin's last goal he scored before getting injured was against the Avalanche. It's good to see him back in the lineup after months of rehabbing his hip. Let's hope scoring magic continues for him with the series heading to Denver.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 3. Faceoff failure

The Stars need to work on winning faceoffs against the Avalanche. The fact that the Avalanche won every two out of three tonight was unacceptable. If that continues, Dallas will be eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. They must also move the puck into Colorado's zone and attack their goaltender. The fact that Blackwood was drinking tea for most of the first period worries me about whether Dallas can have constant pressure in their zone off faceoffs.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 2. Jake Oettinger

Once again, Jake Oettinger was the reason the Stars were able to remain in the game tonight. Luckily, the Avalanche swarmed him at the beginning of the first period, which helped him settle into the game tonight. Oettinger has kept the Stars in the game these past two games. It would be a completely different story if Oettinger were not playing in this series. He's the glue keeping the Stars together when their defense isn't doing its job. Oettinger held on in overtime to get the win for Dallas tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 1. Colin Blackwell heroics

Colin Blackwell deserves a steak after that amazing overtime game-winning goal tonight. He was the hardest working player on the ice tonight. If only he played on Saturday against the Avalanche, this series might be 2-0 heading to Denver. Blackwell has been one of the most underrated signings this past offseason. While he's not a 20-goal scorer, the work effort shows on the ice. The Stars won tonight due to his goal and it's a brand new series heading to Denver.

IN HIS STARS PLAYOFF DEBUT, PLAY PANTERA FOR COLIN BLACKWELL!!!! pic.twitter.com/PsxM3OaVrc — X - Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) April 22, 2025

