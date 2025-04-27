Colorado Avalanche bury the Stars in the Rocky Mountains tonight

The Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche played each other at Ball Arena tonight. Things were looking good in the first period for the Stars as they got a couple of power play opportunities early in the game. However, that's not who capitalized on them. Thomas Harley fell at the blue line, and Logan O'Connor took it the other way to give the Avalanche the lead. They would dominate the remainder of the game as the Stars lost 4-0 to the Colorado Avalanche. The series is now tied at 2, heading back to Dallas.

I know Stars fans were hoping Heiskanen would be back tonight, but he really needs to be back for game 5 in Dallas. The Stars need to squash the momentum from tonight's game and put the Avalanche's back against the wall for game 6 and possibly 7. It's frustrating to see the Stars squander a good opportunity like tonight but now its a best of three and two of the games are in Dallas. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's loss to the Avalanche.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 4. Reversal of Fortune

Dallas's fortune quickly turned south in the first period. On their first power play of the game, Thomas Harley fell at the blue line, and Logan O'Connor went the other direction for a short-handed goal. Later in the period, Mason Marchment went to the penalty box for a penalty, and Nathan MacKinnon found the score sheet to make it 2-0. That was the last thing the Stars needed to have happen tonight, and it did. The Stars and the Avalanche are heading back to Dallas tied at 2 in the series.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 3. Not Jake Oettinger's fault tonight

I don't know if I can place any blame on Jake Oettinger for the loss. The first goal was completely on Thomas Harley, and the second was because Nathan MacKinnon was with him. Oettinger was his demon mode self in the second period, stopping three grade A chances by Colorado alone. The rest of the team can't piggyback him to win the Stanley Cup. Look how the Florida Panthers are playing. The Stars must sacrifice to win the Cup; if that means giving up a chance to score, do it.

Otter doing snow angel saves out here 😳 pic.twitter.com/tItr7p8ryt — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 27, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 2. Where was the energy?

The Stars came out flat tonight against the Avalanche and lost the game. They aren't going to win the Stanley Cup if they continue to do that. That they didn't capitalize on those two power-play opportunities in the first period spoke to the urgency the Stars had tonight. The Avalanche will have some momentum going into game 5 back in Dallas. The Stars could have done a number on them tonight. This is what's keeping the Stars from being serious cup contenders.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 1. Where's the scoring depth advertised by the media?

I'm tired of hearing about the immense scoring depth the Stars have and it not show up in critical games like tonight. Jake Oettinger sacrificed his body tonight to keep the Stars in the game. Not, one of our 20 goal scorers could put a puck in the back of the net, whic is very concerning, especially if this team wants to win the Stanley Cup this season. I'm even getting irritable paying elite players like Roope Hintz millions of dollars and they decide when to show up. The Stars and the Avalanche head back to Dallas for game 5 this week.

