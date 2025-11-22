Comparing NHL teams and their NFL counterparts

Here are three teams from each NHL division that have had very similar rosters and emotions to their NFL counterparts. This list will not be perfect, but that is the joy of sports. Each team is as close as possible to a representation of the other over the past five seasons. If you enjoy this article, let us know if we should do more of these in the future.

NHL to NFL Comparisons: 1. Pacific Division

The first Pacific team that has a close NFL comparison is the Vegas Golden Knights. The Golden Knights have one Stanley Cup in the last five seasons and have been close several times. Their counterpart is the Philadelphia Eagles. Outside of team performance, having GMs who go all in and seem to make great veteran moves is a commonality.

The Edmonton Oilers are the Cincinnati Bengals. They have been so close to the finish line, but have not reached it yet. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have a chemistry similar to that of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, always keeping fans on the edge of their seat. Some say their playoff runs have come up short because of factors like the Oilers' goaltending and the Bengals' defense.

The last Pacific team I'll mention is the Anaheim Ducks. This team has a close feeling to the Denver Broncos. Both teams had success over ten years ago and have struggled to get anything going since. However, the new young cores have helped them out to a hot start this season as they look to succeed in the playoffs.

NHL to NFL Comparisons: 2. Central Division

With the site I am on, I must start with the Dallas Stars. The Dallas Stars comparison will be the Buffalo Bills. Both teams have had great success, only to lose in heartbreak after exciting playoff runs. A monster-sized human leads each in Mikko Rantanen and Josh Allen. The Colorado Avalanche reminds me of the Baltimore Ravens. This one was difficult with no Ravens' Super Bowls in the last five seasons.

However, the rest of it makes a lot of sense. Both teams play really fast and win many games in big blowouts. The past couple of seasons, the puck and football have not bounced their way in the playoffs. The Winnipeg Jets are the Detroit Lions. They had a long-time playoff drought snapped in the last few seasons. They perform great in the regular season, with some slight struggles in the playoffs that seem to stem from inexperience. Fun teams to follow and watch in primetime settings.

NHL to NFL Comparisons: 3. Metropolitan Division

The first Metro team is the New York Rangers. Their comparison is the Pittsburgh Steelers. They make a lot of changes seemingly every year to consistently be around .500. They sneak into the playoffs and just seem outmatched by their opponents. However, the Rangers do have more success in that environment than the Steelers. The Carolina Hurricanes are similar to the Los Angeles Rams. They are not talked about for most of the regular season but have a solid track record in the playoffs.

Once they get close, they lose a tough battle to a strong conference finalist. The only thing separating them is the LA Rams' Super Bowl victory. The New Jersey Devils have an interesting comparison. The Devils are whichever team wins the AFC South that season. This NFL division, comprised of the Jaguars, Texans, Colts, and Titans, seems to have a new winner every year.

However, whichever team wins fits the Devils perfectly. They have a streaky regular season where an important player always seems to get hurt at the wrong time. It leads to minimal playoff success due to these injuries.

NHL to NFL Comparisons: 4. Atlantic Division

The Toronto Maple Leafs are the Dallas Cowboys. It is hard to say, but the drama surrounding both teams is never-ending. Mitch Marner and Micah Parsons are a perfect example. Having troubles in the playoffs with a talented roster is another similarity between these organizations. The Florida Panthers get compared to the Kansas City Chiefs. Multiple championship runs are the first repeat and are both off to a slow start in 2025-2026.

At the height of their winning, both teams seemed to be playing the sport at a level never seen before. The last teams to compare are the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New England Patriots. Both teams had a dynasty almost a decade ago, and have since found interesting ways to succeed. The Patriots had a harder rebuild, but they look solid again this season. They find ways to win through experience, even with the loss of their legends, Steven Stamkos and Tom Brady.