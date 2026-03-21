Connor McDavid might be seeing two Hryckowians in his future

I still remember like it was yesterday when Connor McDavid and Justin Hryckowian dropped the gloves at the end of the second period. I thought we had a bunch of fake Twitter profiles trying to mess with the Twitter Stars'Twitter fans on social media when the fight took place, since McDavid rarely fights in the league. However, Justin Hryckowian made sure to let him know that he can't pick on Arttu Hyry. That might have been the trigger for Stars' fans to buy customized Hryckowian jerseys on Fanatics.

However, McDavid might be seeing double trouble after the Stars signed Justin's younger brother, Dylan, to an entry-level contract yesterday evening and will report to the Texas Stars for the remainder of the season. Dylan was a part of the prospect camp before the 2025-26 season even began. I had a hunch it wouldn't be the last time the Stars would see him, and I guess I'm right after the signing. His two-year deal will kick in at the beginning of next season.

Dylan led all Huskers at Northeastern University in points this season with 15 goals and 22 assists for a total of 37 points. He might not be an offensive threat just yet, but just imagine what he could turn into when Toby Petersen gets his hands on him down in Cedar Park. Petersen did a lot of one-on-one work with prospects during his time with the Colorado Eagles last season. I can't wait to see where he gets put on the depth chart for the Texas Stars in his debut game.

The reason the signing last night was so significant is that the Stars don't have many draft picks at their disposal, especially after the trade deadline this past March. Dallas needs to rely on the scouting department to keep the prospect pool deep in case something happens to the Stars due to injuries. Dylan is a very capable hockey player to do just that. He will probably make his Texas Stars debut on Wednesday next week when they take on the San Jose Barracuda.

Dallas has already struck gold with the Hryckowian bloodline once; can they do it again with the recent signing? You never know with Jim Nill and his scouting department. They were able to find Wyatt Johnston in a very deep junior tournament in Frisco due to COVID. Now look where the young stinker is today. If Jim Nill can find players like Johnston, imagine what other players are available right now to sign entry-level deals. For McDavid, seeing two Hryckowians on the ice at the same time might force him into a psychiatric hospital after their latest game.