Could Alain Nasreddine get another head coaching gig

The Dallas Stars are searching for a new head coach after letting Pete DeBoer go last week. It was a hard decision for Stars General Manager Jim Nill to make, but it was the right call after what all went down after Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Edmonton Oilers. The Stars have a wide range of candidates from which they are searching for their next head coach. It could be an assistant coach on the staff last season to a powerhouse college coach making noise in Denver right now.

One of the coaching candidates they are possibly looking at is Dallas Stars Assistant Coach Alan Nasreddine. He's no stranger to being a head coach in the NHL before. He was the head coach of the New Jersey Devils for quite some time. However, things didn't work out between them, and they parted ways. After that, he joined Pete DeBoer's coaching staff and has been an assistant coach here for the past three seasons.

Now, I know a lot of fans want someone new to take over as the next head coach of the Dallas Stars. However, Nasreddine has the head coaching pedigree and could be a potential coach until Nill thinks that Neil Graham is ready to take over the Dallas Stars. The Stars are in the middle of competing for the Stanley Cup, and I believe that Nill wants to keep some things the way they are by hiring internally. That's why Nasreddine will probably be interviewed for the head coaching vacancy by Nill.

He might not be the flashiest of hires by Nill, but it would make sense with the Stars still in their Stanley Cup Window. All the Stars need is some physicality and a new voice leading the team, and Nasreddine seems like the guy who's qualified for the job. He's been in the role before and won't have the transition issues a coach like David Carle or Neil Graham would have. I think this would be the perfect candidate if Nill wanted to hire one of the assistant coaches from this past season.

In conclusion, don't be surprised if Nasreddine is promoted to head coach of the Dallas Stars before the draft. He has the experience on the resume and could be the voice needed to make the Stanley Cup Finals. I know it's not a flashy name like Graham or Carle, but it would keep some of the things the same for the Stars as they compete for the Stanley Cup next season. Nill will pick the best possible coach to take over the organization, and Nasreddine could be that coach.

