Could New Orleans realistically get an NHL expansion team?

With the recent success of hockey, the league is looking to expand soon. Houston, Atlanta, and Quebec City are all in the running to have a franchise in their city. I could see all three cities have a franchise put in their city. However, a new town recently entered the running for an NHL expansion. The NHL recently met with investors looking to launch a New Orleans hockey franchise. That is a fascinating city in which to join the running for an NHL expansion team.

New Orleans doesn't scream as a hockey town. From 1997 to 2002, it had a minor league hockey team called the New Orleans Brass. The city also had other small hockey teams. With the Smoothie King Center, there would be room for a hockey team to share the arena with the New Orleans Pelicans. The only issue right now is how many residents would attend the hockey games. Let's take a look at whether New Orleans could host a hockey team.

New Orleans NHL Franchise: What would the longevity of the franchise be?

Many hockey fans have questions about an NHL Expansion team in New Orleans, including the longevity factor. As mentioned above, New Orleans had small minor-league hockey teams that did not last that long due to poor attendance. I think that would be a major red flag for Gary Bettman and the league. Utah worked because the league wanted to work with the Utah Jazz owner. Hockey is a big sport in Utah, but it isn't in Louisiana.

The last thing the NHL wants is for the team to fold in less than five years. With the strong following of the Dallas Stars in Texas, Houston would create a rival for the Stars and could have a trophy they fight for every year, like the Sliver Boot. The Toyota Center has the equipment ready to go to make an ice rink so that saves the league millions of shipping equipment to the Smoothie King Center if they don't have the equipment.

New Orleans NHL Franchise: What would the name be for the team?

The league would also want a name specific to New Orleans. Something like the New Orleans VooDoo or the Fightin' Crawfish could be a possible name for the team. They could even bring back the Brass name. They would have to nail the logo as well. I mentioned on X today that if they used VooDoo, it would have to be a dark-looking logo. It couldn't look like a warm-and-happy logo. It would just kill the vibe of the team name.

New Orleans NHL Franchise: Conclusion

I don't think New Orleans will get an NHL franchise anytime soon. They would have to have a state-of-the-art arena and a lot of interest from the residents. The other three cities I could see having an NHL franchise due to their history of success from another franchise. New Orleans is doing well with the Pelicans and the Saints as its two leading sports franchises. Adding a hockey team would be less than ideal shortly.

However, I could be dead wrong about all of this, and there is a lot of interest in adding an NHL team to the heart of Louisiana. It could work out well, just like how the Utah Franchise is doing in their inaugural season. Right now, I wouldn't get too excited about this coming to fruition. However, things could change in the next couple of years.

