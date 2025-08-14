Most of you have seen your favorite hockey players using smelling salts during games. It's a way to wake up the senses and keep a player focused during a game. I remember seeing hockey players whiff smelling salts twice before the opening puck drop, as if it were a religious ritual. However, things could change in the NHL regarding smelling salts after a recent NFL rule change. Some hockey players might not like the NHL taking this route because it would affect their bank accounts.

For those who don't follow the NFL closely, a rule change regarding smelling salts was made earlier this offseason. They ruled that NFL players can only use smelling salts if they come from their stash. NFL teams can no longer supply the smelling salts to players. It has to do with smelling salts masking concussion symptoms, which could be dangerous based on some of the hits I've seen in football. Another reason is that it gives them a pseudo-high feeling.

I can see why the NHL might consider that rule change that happened over in the NFL. With some of the dangerous hits we've seen over the past couple of seasons, it could help the players remain safe and free of concussions. One thing that would be interesting to see in the NHL is if teams continue providing smelling salts, but only allow players a certain amount during games. It would keep them alert to any possible concussion symptoms while also allowing them to focus during games.

I understand why the NFL decided to go with the rule change. It's to protect players from having concussion symptoms masked by smelling salts. The only thing that kind of bugs me is that they still allow the players to use their stash without any regulation of how many they can use per game. It seems to contradict the purpose of not holding teams responsible for any issues that may arise with a player during a game. I think the NFL should have allowed teams to distribute smelling salts, but with a limit per player per game.

It will be interesting to see if the NHL follows the NFL's lead. I'm unsure how players would react to such a rule, but it could ultimately protect them more than they realize. Hockey is just as dangerous as football when it comes to concussions. I'm sure the NHL is considering it after what the NFL did this offseason. Could it be implemented down the road? Sure, it can. I hope the NHL implements a rule before someone gets seriously injured, forcing them to retire from hockey.

