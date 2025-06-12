Could the Stars hire Steve Spott to take over as the head coach

Before you come at me with torches and pitchforks, we have to talk about internal hires as the next coach of the Dallas Stars. Even if that means talking about Steve Spott, who was the power play coach under Pete DeBoer the last three seasons, he's considered a possible head coaching candidate because of his experience at the NHL level. That's what the Stars are thinking because they are in the middle of a Stanley Cup Window right now with the moves they made this season.

Spott was the head coach of the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL. He was also an assistant coach with the San Jose Sharks and the Vegas Golden Knights with Pete DeBoer. The reason the Stars are considering promoting one of the assistant coaches is to maintain competition. It could be detrimental if they brought in an outsider like David Carle, the head coach of Denver University, into the organization.

Spott knows how the roster likes to operate, and bringing back Jamie Benn would help him out a lot. I know it wouldn't be the flashiest of hires for Nill, but this team is so close to winning the Stanley Cup that perhaps an assistant coach taking over is what this team needs to reach the next level of competing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. I know it would be an easy move for Nill to make since he's already under contract for the next season. If things go wrong, it wouldn't be hard to fire him.

If the Stars were to hire Spott as the next head coach of the Stars, i'm sure the Stars would have something ready if they need to move on from him. Neil Graham would be the perfect heir to the throne in case Spott doesn't work out next season. Graham has developed a lot of the young talent, like Thomas Harley, and would be a perfect replacement for Spott. Nothing against Spott, but he would be on a very short leash if he were to become head coach of the Stars.

In conclusion, don't be surprised if the Stars decide to hire one of the assistant coaches from last season. It would keep everything level in the Stars' quest for the Stanley Cup, which they have been competing for the last couple of seasons. Perhaps a new voice like Spott is all the team needs to regain competitiveness? The Stars are close to getting past their Western Conference Finals woes, and maybe Spott, of all coaches, is the voice the Stars need.

