Dallas begins their six-game road trip by taking on the Carolina Hurricanes

The biggest challenge of the season is here for the Dallas Stars. I wish that it didn't have to come when Jamie Benn and Lian Bichsel are out of the lineup, but here we are. The Stars begin their most extended road trip of the season as they take on the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, North Carolina, tonight. I know their home crowd will be amped up when Mikko Rantanen takes the ice for warmups. He left a bad impression on their fanbase in his short time with the Hurricanes.

The Stars are in the middle of a five-game losing streak after losing to the Montreal Canadiens in overtime on Sunday afternoon. I appreciated the young guns stepping up on offense, but the defense was atrocious. Jake Oettinger is going to need help, especially with Seth Jarvis returning to the lineup. Can the Stars find a way to weather the Hurricanes tonight? Here are the four keys to tonight's game as the Stars take on the Hurricanes.

Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes Preview: 4. Get out of this rut

I don't know what's going on with the Dallas Stars at the moment in their locker room. I've never seen a hockey team have as bad a losing streak as the Stars are having right now. They have lost against some teams that they should have beaten, especially Montreal the other day. The Stars seem to do well on the road against playoff teams, and maybe things change tonight. The Stars need to dig down and find a way to upset the Hurricanes on the road to steal two points.

Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes Preview: 3. Find a way to shut down Seth Jarvis

Another key to tonight's game will be the return of Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis. He missed two and a half weeks due to an injury, and he's ready to make a difference against the Stars tonight. I hope that Esa Lindell and the crew are prepared to make sure he's covered in the Stars' zone. I would hate for it to be a game where Jarvis dominates the Stars and makes their losing streak increase to six tonight. Shut down Jarvis' offensive potential and steal two points.

Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes Preview: 2. Shut down Sebastian Aho

Another player I'm concerned about in tonight's game against the Hurricanes is Sebastian Aho. He's second in scoring on the Hurricanes this season with 17 goals and 25 assists for 42 points total heading into tonight's game. He's as good a player as Aho on the offensive side of the ice. The Stars might want to double-team him or Jarvis tonight. I don't want to see the Stars allow him any wide-open shots because he's that good. Shut down both of them and steal two points.

Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes Preview: 1. Unleash the Moose

Tonight's top priority for the Stars on offense is to make sure Mikko Rantanen gets his revenge on the Hurricanes for trading him to Dallas. Even though it doesn't seem like it on the outside, Rantanen probably holds a bit of a grudge against the Hurricanes for trading him a second time in one season. Jim Nill made sure to pay him for his troubles, and what a way to end Dallas's five-game losing streak: Rantanen goes off tonight for a couple of goals and an assist.