Dallas earns home-ice advantage with a crucial win against the New York Rangers

Well, even though the Nashville Predators handled business against the Minnesota Wild this afternoon, Dallas got the job done. They would have locked down home-ice advantage anyway after beating the New York Rangers 2-0. That was an impressive performance by the Stars, with the Stanley Cup Playoffs beginning next weekend. It was great seeing the home crowd stay after the game to get T-Shirts shot into the crowd. Thankfully, no players were injured while firing the cannons.

With the second seed wrapped up and no way to improve their seeding in the playoffs, I want to see Gulutzan rest some of the players. I'm not asking him to call up the entire Texas Stars team for the road trip this coming week, just some players that deserve to see how they've grown over the course of the season. Anyways, great job by the Stars this afternoon to get the job done. Here are the four takeaways from today's home finale against the Rangers.

NHL Game Score Impact Card for Dallas Stars on 2026-04-11: pic.twitter.com/mgfsdT5POb — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) April 11, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers Recap: 4. Mental Toughness

The Dallas Stars definitely had their mental toughness on fleek today. They were laser-focused from the opening puck drop to the final buzzer, making sure the Rangers had a tough time trying to score. The Stars are going to need this heading into the playoffs against the Minnesota Wild. I thought today was a good thing to see them focused for sixty minutes of hockey. Let's continue that on the road vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Buffalo Sabres.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers Recap: 3. Jason Robertson is ready

No need to have Jason Robertson in the final two road games of the season. His two goals today were enough to clinch home-ice advantage. The Stars can't afford for him to get injured in the final two games like he did last season. He's too crucial a player to go down heading into the playoffs. I'm sure that there are a couple of Texas Stars that would love to come up for the final two games of the season. Robertson can plug himself into the wall to charge up for next weekend.

Jason Robertson FINALLY breaks the ice ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/fGz0ogUfGB — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 11, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers Recap: 2. Control yourself Jamie Benn

Jamie Benn was lucky not to be ejected from the game this afternoon. I appreciate him trying to be physical against the Rangers, but the Stars can't afford to go on a five-minute penalty kill in the playoffs. He's got to be a lot smarter than that on the ice. He should be thinking about the review booth to knock the penalty down to two minutes. The dude is an amazing leader on the ice, but he can be a knucklehead sometimes. That's my only critique from today's game for the Stars.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers Recap: 1. Oettinger needed that shutout

I was at an event this afternoon and was basically praying the Stars could hold on to the shutout to boost Oettinger's confidence heading into the playoffs. He's the last line of defense, and the Stars can't afford him to be off his game heading into the playoffs. I would say maybe let him sit on Monday, but play him against the Sabres on Wednesday. That way, he will go up against playoff competition for his final tune-up. The Stars are back on Monday against the Maple Leafs.